Rakesh Tikait warns people of elements trying to disturb peace in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:34 IST
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday cautioned people not to allow certain forces wanting to disturb peace in this pilgrim city to succeed.

Without naming any party, he said, “Inhe vote to mil nahin rahe (they are not getting votes), therefore, they are trying to disturb the peace of this pilgrim city where people are offering their prayers peacefully and normal life is going on.” “Mathura ko Muzaffarnagar na banane dena (foil the bid of people who want to spoil the atmosphere of Mathura like Muzaffarnagar),” Tikait, who is the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said.

He warned the people of such elements.

“Do not fall in their trap. Otherwise more people will become unemployed since employment opportunities will get a jolt and Mathura will be in riots,” Tikait said.

