Rahul, Priyanka slam Centre for police action on doctors in Delhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital who took to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.Showering of flower petals from PR public relations, in reality it is raining injustice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:58 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital who took to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

''Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government,'' the former Congress president said on Twitter.

''In times of Corona, these young doctors supported the citizens of the entire nation by staying away from their loved ones. Now is the time to stand with the doctors and wake up Narendra Modi ji who used police force on them and ignored their demands. Doctors need respect and what is their right, not false PR,'' AICC General Secretary Priyanka Vadra said on Twitter.

Resident doctors of government-run hospitals on Monday intensified their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and took out a march from Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi to the Supreme Court.

However, the protesters were stopped by the police leading to scuffles. At least 12 protestors were detained by the police and released later.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has been spearheading the protest for the last several days.

The government had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

