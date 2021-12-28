ECI team on 3-day visit to UP to review poll preparedness

A team of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2022. This comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had requested the Election Commission of India amid the Omicron scare to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.

The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ECI to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state. Earlier on Monday, the election commission of India met Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and discussed the rising number of COVID-19 cases along with vaccination status in the five poll-bound states.

As per sources, the Election Commission and Health Ministry will also hold another meeting in January next year. Sources told ANI, "In the meeting, ECI and Health Ministry discussed the rising number of cases across India, especially in the states going to assembly polls early next year as well as vaccine scenario.'

Assembly elections are slated to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab next year. (ANI)

