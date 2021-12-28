Left Menu

U.S. says supports Somalian PM's efforts for rapid, credible elections

Mohammed Hussein Roble Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Somalia

The United States has said the attempted suspension of Somalian Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for rapid and credible elections.

The U.S. State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also prepared to act against those obstructing Somalia's path to peace.

On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said he had suspended Roble's powers for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister described as a coup attempt, escalating a power struggle between the two leaders.

