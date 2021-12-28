Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at AICC headquarters here.

Keeping the presence of mind, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly.

A Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)