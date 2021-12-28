Israel's Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran. "Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position," Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio. "Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:20 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran.
"Of course, there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position," Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio.
"Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately, the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bennett
- Army Radio
- Iran
- Israeli
- Israel
- Naftali Bennett
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi UN envoy: Iran playing "games" in talks with kingdom
Russia expecting progress on Iran nuclear deal - RIA
Israeli PM meets crown prince in UAE, Iran on agenda
Israeli PM to discuss Iran, bilateral issues with crown prince in UAE
KCR leaves for Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at Srirangam temple; to meet Stalin also