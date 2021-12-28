Senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Senior Trinamool Congress TMC leader Derek O Brien Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home isolation.Brien ,who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.Have tested positive for COVID Moderate symptoms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:04 IST
Derek O' Brien Image Credit: Wikipedia
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home isolation.

Brien ,who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.

''Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.),'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

