Punjab polls: AAP fields Charanjit Singh from CM Channi's constituency

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced the fifth list of 15 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. Until now, the party has announced 88 candidates. The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

According to the list, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak seat, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar west, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh Bhullar from Firozpur city, Gurdev Singh Dev Mann. The assembly polls will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

