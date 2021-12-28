Left Menu

'Wrote to Governor, no response yet', Maharashtra Minister Thorat over Assembly Speaker election

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stating that there was no response over Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's request seeking approval for the election of the Legislative Assembly Speaker during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:27 IST
'Wrote to Governor, no response yet', Maharashtra Minister Thorat over Assembly Speaker election
Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stating that there was no response over Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's request seeking approval for the election of the Legislative Assembly Speaker during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. Speaking to the reporters here on the matter of the election of Speaker ahead of the last day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly, Thorat said, "We have written a letter to the governor on the matter but we have not received any response yet."

"If he does not want to allow the conduct of the election, he can clarify that. He should not keep the matter pending in this manner," he added. The MVA government intends to conduct the Speaker election in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter session, according to sources. For this the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will hold a meeting to discuss the matter.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party, said that no one can interfere with law board officials. The assembly speaker's post has been lying vacant since February this year after Nana Patole resigned from the position to take charge as state Congress chief.

The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on December 22 and is scheduled to culminate on December 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021