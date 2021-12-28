Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar all set to expand cabinet

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, inducting an MLA each from his party BJP and ally Jannayak Janta Party.In the second expansion to be carried out in two years, BJPs Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and JJPs Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli will be inducted into the Khattar cabinet.Two MLAs will be inducted.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:27 IST
Haryana CM Khattar all set to expand cabinet
Manohar Lal Khattar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, inducting an MLA each from his party BJP and ally Jannayak Janta Party.

In the second expansion to be carried out in two years, BJP's Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and JJP's Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli will be inducted into the Khattar cabinet.

''Two MLAs will be inducted. One is Kamal Gupta, second one is Devender Babli,'' Khattar told reporters here ahead of the cabinet expansion.

''Yes, the suspense is over now,'' Khattar said in a lighter vein, when pointed out that the cabinet expansion was finally taking place after months of speculation in this regard. After the two MLAs take oath, the strength of council of ministers will go up to 14, including the chief minister, which is the upper limit.

Earlier, 10 MLAs were inducted into Khattar cabinet in November 2019, days after the chief minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were sworn-in on October 27, 2019.

After the cabinet expansion takes place on Tuesday evening, the BJP will have 10 ministers, including the CM, and JJP will have three ministers including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while Ranjit Singh Chautala is the lone Independent MLA inducted as a minister.

The BJP fell short of a simple majority winning 40 of the 90 assembly seats in the October 2019 polls and later it forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021