Left Menu

Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:45 IST
Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia and sitting Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP here on Tuesday in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Besides Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi, sitting MLA of Congress from Punjab, also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

These joinings came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the BJP top brass after which an announcement for a formal alliance was made between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

From the past several days, the BJP has been roping in leaders and renowned personalities from Punjab to strengthen its position in the state where it has always been a junior partner in the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021