Maharashtra: 65 people died after being attacked by wild animals during Jan-Sept this year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed the Assembly that between January 1 and September 30, this year, as many as 65 persons have died due to attack from wild animals.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed the Assembly that between January 1 and September 30, this year, as many as 65 persons have died due to attack from wild animals. Thackeray said that of the total deaths, 39 people died due to attacks by tigers.

However, the chief minister said that during the same period last year, 61 persons were killed in animal attacks. Of the 61 people, 31 died in tiger attacks, 12 from leopard attacks, six from attacks by Wild Boars, five from bear attacks, two each from wild buffalos, Nilgais and fox attacks while one person was killed due to other animal attacks.

During this period, the maximum number of deaths due to man-animal was recorded in Chandrapur (26). According to rules, family members of those who died in animal attacks get Rs 15 lakh as financial assistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

