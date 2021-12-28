Left Menu

Lebanon PM says cenbank governor should stay for now

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:44 IST
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh should remain in position for now despite embezzlement probes against him in Lebanon and abroad.

Speaking to reporters, Mikati said "one does not change their officers during a war" in reference to Salameh, adding that he would wait for the results of investigations.

He also called for a national dialogue on foreign policy and for improving ties with Arab Gulf countries.

