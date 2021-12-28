Detestable efforts to weaken India's heritage: Sonia

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice were making every effort to weaken the strong foundation of India.

In a message to Congress workers on the party's 137th Foundation Day, Gandhi said history was being falsified and detestable efforts were being made to erase the ''Ganga-Jamuni'' heritage of the country.

''The common citizen of the country is feeling insecure and afraid. There is reign of dictatorship in the country, bypassing democracy and constitution," the Congress president said in a video message in Hindi.

She vowed that the Congress will not remain a mute spectator and will not allow anybody to destroy the rich heritage of the country.

''Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring and lasting is our commitment to the service of all people of our diverse society,'' Gandhi said.

Her remarks come at a time a section of fringe Hindu religious leaders have hurled abuses at Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse as the symbol of truth and religion.

''Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society,'' Gandhi said.

''They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged,'' the Congress president said.

''Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy," she said.

Gandhi said the Congress will not allow anyone to destroy the heritage of the country and will do everything possible to fight against anti-national, anti-social conspiracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)