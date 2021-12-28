Left Menu

Scindia visits Rani Laxmibai's memorial; 1st family member to do so

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:10 IST
Scindia visits Rani Laxmibai's memorial; 1st family member to do so
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprise move, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid tributes at a memorial of Rani Laxmibai at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, with eyewitnesses claiming it was probably the first time that any member of the Scindia clan visited the warrior queen's memorial.

However, senior Congress leader and MP party unit spokesman K K Mishra said it is a well known fact that Scindias (erstwhile royal family of Gwalior) had ''not supported'' Rani Laxmibai's revolt against the British forces in 1857. ''The sin committed in 1857 cannot be washed away in 2021 by Jyotiraditya Scindia visiting the memorial of the warrior queen,'' he said.

But, the BJP said Jyotoriaditya Scindia, with his visit to the memorial, has ''honoured the valour of those who laid down their lives for the country'', On Sunday, Scindia, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar, visited Rani Laxmibai's 'samadhi' in Phool Bagh area here after returning from a programme. The civil aviation minister, who quit the Congress last year and joined the BJP, paid floral tributes and bowed before the warrior queen of Jhansi, who laid down her life fighting Britishers in 1858.

State Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja took a dig at Scindia's move, saying, ''What all the BJP is forcing him (Scindia) to do after he shifted to the saffron party for the post and the chair''.

Saluja also said that former state BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and followers of Rani Laxmibai may now clean the 'samadhi' with the Ganga (river) water.

Prior to Scindia's entry into the BJP, Pawaiya used to oppose him. But, Scindia, after joining the saffron party, had paid a courtesy visit to Pawaiya's residence in Gwalior.

Reacting to Scindia's move, MP Congress MLA Laxman Singh tweeted: ''Bowing of Jyotiraditya Scindia before the statue of Rani Jhansi is a courageous step.'' Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said Rani Laxmibai is a symbol of sacrifice and by paying respects at her memorial, Scindia has ''honoured the valour of those who laid down their lives for the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021