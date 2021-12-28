Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays respects to Kushabhau Thakre on his birth centenary

On the birth centenary of the late BJP leader Kushabhau Thakre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid his respects to the party patriarch.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:12 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan paying his respects to Kushabhau Thakre on Tuesday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
On the birth centenary of the late BJP leader Kushabhau Thakre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid his respects to the party patriarch. "Kushabhau Thakre had dedicated his life for the betterment of the nation. His sacrifice, penance and virtuous thoughts will always guide us in serving the nation and society," said Chouhan at a function held at the state BJP office here.

Kushabhau Thakre was elected as BJP's national president on April 14, 1998 and in August 2000, he stepped down from this post. CM Chouhan also paid his respects to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sunder Lal Patwa and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

