Uproar in Maha council over Sena MLC's corruption claim against Akola civic body

The proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council were adjourned for 10 minutes, following an uproar in the House over allegations of malpractice levelled by a Shiv Sena MLC against the BJP-ruled Akola Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Sena MLC Gopikishan Bajoria demanded the dissolution of the AMC, claiming that several malpractices had taken place in the civic body. “The Akola Municipal Corporation should be dissolved. Some executives in the corporation have been involved in wrong practices. They should be suspended from their duties,'' Bajoria said.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Pravin Darekar and other members objected to Bajoria's allegation.

Despite several appeals made by Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe, the Opposition refused to budge and take their seats, following which the House was adjourned for 10 minutes. Responding to Bajoria's demand for strict action against the civic body's former commissioner, Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure stated that there was already a court case underway over the allegations against the AMC and some officials.

''We will look into the details. There will be strict action against those who are found guilty in inquiry,” the minister said.

Bajoria had alleged that corruption to the tune of Rs 200 crore had taken place in the AMC in the last five years.

Responding to the claim, Darekar said, “The hearing of the corruption charges in the cases related to the AMC is underway in the court. Despite this, the issue is being raised in the council and it is against the procedure. Such practices should not be entertained.” PTI ND ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)