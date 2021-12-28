Left Menu

Uproar in Maha council over Sena MLC's corruption claim against Akola civic body

The proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council were adjourned for 10 minutes, following an uproar in the House over allegations of malpractice levelled by a Shiv Sena MLC against the BJP-ruled Akola Municipal Corporation AMC.Sena MLC Gopikishan Bajoria demanded the dissolution of the AMC, claiming that several malpractices had taken place in the civic body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:21 IST
Uproar in Maha council over Sena MLC's corruption claim against Akola civic body
  • Country:
  • India

The proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council were adjourned for 10 minutes, following an uproar in the House over allegations of malpractice levelled by a Shiv Sena MLC against the BJP-ruled Akola Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Sena MLC Gopikishan Bajoria demanded the dissolution of the AMC, claiming that several malpractices had taken place in the civic body. “The Akola Municipal Corporation should be dissolved. Some executives in the corporation have been involved in wrong practices. They should be suspended from their duties,'' Bajoria said.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Pravin Darekar and other members objected to Bajoria's allegation.

Despite several appeals made by Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe, the Opposition refused to budge and take their seats, following which the House was adjourned for 10 minutes. Responding to Bajoria's demand for strict action against the civic body's former commissioner, Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure stated that there was already a court case underway over the allegations against the AMC and some officials.

''We will look into the details. There will be strict action against those who are found guilty in inquiry,” the minister said.

Bajoria had alleged that corruption to the tune of Rs 200 crore had taken place in the AMC in the last five years.

Responding to the claim, Darekar said, “The hearing of the corruption charges in the cases related to the AMC is underway in the court. Despite this, the issue is being raised in the council and it is against the procedure. Such practices should not be entertained.” PTI ND ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021