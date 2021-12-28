Archbishop Desmond Tutu to be accorded special funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as a mark of deep respect, declared that the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu be accorded a Special Official Funeral – Category 1.

The Archbishop, who was a globally venerated theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away on Sunday.

The Special Official Funeral will take place in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, on New Year's Day, Saturday, 1 January 2022.

"Desmond Tutu was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

"He also served as the General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and as Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission," the Presidency said on Tuesday.

In recognition of the late Archbishop Emeritus' distinguished life and invaluable contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has designated the late leader's funeral as a Special Official Funeral – Category 1.

This designation is enabled by the State, Official, and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual.

"The distinguishing features of a Special Official Funeral – Category 1 include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force.

"On this particular occasion and based on the late Archbishop's wishes, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the National Flag to Mam Leah Tutu," the Presidency said.

As part of this funeral designation, the National Flag will be half-masted throughout the country and at South African diplomatic missions worldwide from sunset on 28 December 2022 until the evening of the funeral.

The funeral will be held in compliance with the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations that apply under Adjusted Alert Level 1 of the national state of disaster.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)