World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says

The European Union's relationship with Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over Switzerland's place in the EU internal market fail, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, told Der Spiegel magazine. Brussels has pushed for years for a treaty to cap an array of bilateral accords and require the Swiss to routinely adopt changes to single market rules.

Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race

Throughout much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against COVID-19. Oxygen ran low in Peru. Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bodies were stuffed into shipping containers in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Colombia captures five people over airport bombing

Colombia's police captured five people during raids in the Andean country's second city Medellin and surrounding areas in connection with a bombing earlier this month at an airport in the northern city of Cucuta, it said on Tuesday. Three people, including two police officers, were killed on Dec. 14 after bombs exploded at the airport, which is located in Colombia's Norte de Santander province.

'Total repression': Russia orders top rights group shut, capping year of crackdowns

Russia's Supreme Court ordered the country's best-known human rights group on Tuesday to be liquidated for breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents, capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days. The shuttering of the group Memorial closes a year in which the top Kremlin critic was jailed, his political movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee. Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from foreign influence.

Exclusive-Salvadoran ex-prosecutor says government quashed probe into pact with gangs

A former senior Salvadoran anti-corruption prosecutor said President Nayib Bukele's government shut down his unit's investigation into its alleged negotiations with violent street gangs to help expand its power, as the United States steps up pressure on the Central American country over those talks.

German Arriaza, who headed an anti-corruption unit within the attorney general's office, said his team compiled documentary and photographic evidence that Bukele's government struck a deal with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs in 2019 to reduce murder rates and help the ruling New Ideas party win legislative elections in February.

North Macedonia confirms new Socialists leader as PM designate

Dimitar Kovacevski, who was elected as the new leader of North Macedonia's ruling Socialists, was confirmed as the country's prime minister-designate on Tuesday after Zoran Zaev formally resigned from the job, local media reported. President Stevo Pendarovski gave Kovacevski a mandate to form a new government after his ruling SDSM proposed him as the prime minister-designate late on Monday, the news portal Faktor reported.

Lebanon PM signals backing for c. bank governor facing multiple probes

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that central bank Governor Riad Salameh should remain in position for now, signalling continued political backing for him despite embezzlement probes at home and abroad. "One does not change their officers during a war," Mikati told a news conference in reference to Salameh, adding that he would wait for the results of investigations that are being conducted by judicial authorities in Switzerland and elsewhere.

Iran says nuclear talks can succeed with 'good faith' and 'seriousness'

Iran said on Tuesday talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were going the right way and an agreement was possible if other parties showed "good faith" and "seriousness".

"The Vienna talks are headed in a good direction... We believe that if other parties continue the round of talks which just started with good faith, reaching a good agreement for all parties is possible," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters.

U.S. helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine's border service said on Tuesday. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation for a possible offensive.

U.S., Russia set for Jan. 10 security talks amid Ukraine tensions

U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan. 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said. A spokesperson for the Biden administration announced the date late on Monday, and said Russia and NATO were also likely to hold talks on Jan. 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for Jan. 13.

