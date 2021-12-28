Left Menu

Many leaders in AP on bail, may go to jail, so BJP the only alternative, says Javadekar

Amaravati, Dec 28 PTI Alleging that both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam party have failed to give good governance, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the BJP is the only alternative to these parties in Andhra Pradesh.Speaking at a BJP public meeting, he said many leaders in the state are on bail and may go to jail any time.

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI): Alleging that both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam party have failed to give good governance, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the BJP is the only alternative to these parties in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a BJP public meeting, he said many leaders in the state are on bail and may go to jail any time. Hence the people of the state should think of an alternative.

''You have seen two governments, the TDP and YSRCP. Both parties have betrayed the Andhra Pradesh people, who deserve better. Many leaders in AP are on bail. Anytime they can go to jail. People of Andhra Pradesh must think of an alternative and the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, is the alternative,” Javadekar said.

Attacking YSRCP, TDP and TRS party in Telangana, he said all the three parties are family-ruled ones and have no development agenda.

Alleging that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is ''labelling his sticker'' on central schemes, the former minister said the present government has failed to fufill poll promises.

