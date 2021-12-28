PM takes dig at SP over seizure of cash from Kanpur-based businessman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the SP on Tuesday over the seizure of crores of rupees in cash from a Kanpur-based perfume manufacturer and mockingly said it was the ''achievement and reality'' of the opposition party.

He also accused the political parties that ruled Uttar Pradesh in the past of spreading crime, which ruined all the businesses in the most populous state of the country.

''Boxes filled with notes have stumbled out. I was thinking they will say that this was also done by us. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see,'' Modi said addressing a rally here after inaugurating a metro rail project and the 356-km long Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, without taking any name.

''But now, they are sitting with their mouths shut. They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality.

''The people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing and understanding everything and hence, they are with those who are working to take the state forward,'' he said.

The prime minister was referring to the seizure of over Rs 177 crore in cash from perfume trader Piyush Jain's house in Kanpur, which has been described by the Union finance ministry as the ''biggest ever seizure of cash'' by an enforcement agency.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav categorically denied any links between his party and Jain on Tuesday, and mockingly said the ruling BJP got ''its own businessman'' raided ''by mistake''.

Stressing the importance of sound law and order, Modi said for the development of any state or improving its investment and industry scenario, the rule of law is the most important aspect.

''The previous government had spread the tree of mafiawad so much that all industry and businesses got ruined. Now, the Yogi Adityanath government has brought the rule of law back and so investment is increasing and criminals are going back to jails,'' he said.

The ''double-engine'' government of the BJP is encouraging an industrial culture in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said, citing the projects already sanctioned for Kanpur as well as other schemes that will benefit the locals.

''Political parties with a policy of corruption and honouring bahubalis cannot develop Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, they have a problem with every move that strengthens the society. They also oppose moves that are aimed at empowering women, whether stern laws against triple talaq or bringing the age of marriage for women at par with men,'' he said in an apparent dig at the SP, which ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.

Modi also said the opposition parties claim credit for the projects conceived and implemented by the current government. Citing various projects like the Kanpur Metro and the Purvanchal Expressway, he claimed that the BJP government laid the foundation stones as well as inaugurated those.

Yadav has often attacked the Adityanath government for allegedly claiming credit for projects conceived by the SP government.

Modi said before 2014, metro trains used to run for a distance of only nine kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. It went up to 18 kilometres between 2014 and 2017, he said, adding that with the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro, the distance covered by metro trains in the state is now more than 90 kilometres.

Highlighting the difference in the working styles of the present and the previous governments in the country, the prime minister said before 2014, only five metro cities had metro trains but now, five cities in Uttar Pradesh alone have the facility and work is on in 27 more cities across the country.

The ''double-engine'' government has given momentum in Uttar Pradesh, he said, in a reference to the BJP being in power both in the state and at the Centre, and stressed the importance of a balanced development across the country.

''We are giving a special emphasis to those who were never given importance earlier,'' Modi said and cited a number of schemes being implemented for the benefit of people from all walks of life.

He accused the political parties that ruled Uttar Pradesh earlier of running the government as if they had won a lottery for five years and looting the state.

''Earlier there were scams worth thousands of crores of rupees in the projects launched by the Uttar Pradesh government.

''They never worked with big targets and a vision for Uttar Pradesh and never considered themselves accountable to people. Today, the double-engine government is working with full honesty and accountability to take the state to new heights,'' the prime minister said.

He inaugurated the nine-km-long completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel as well as the 356-km-long Bina-Panki project that has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric ton per annum.

Modi also inspected the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertook a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Due to bad weather, the prime minister could not board his plane from Kanpur and had to travel to Lucknow, covering a distance of about 80 kilometres by road.

Kanpur's DCP (Traffic) BBGTS Murthy told PTI that Modi's plane could not take off from the Chakeri airport here due to bad weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)