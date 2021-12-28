Will SP take out ‘Vishvas Yatra’ or ‘Mafia Yatra’: Nadda takes dig at opposition

Barring the BJP, no other party can take out a “Vishwas Yatra”, party national president J P Nadda said on Tuesday and took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party, asking will it take out ‘Vishvas Yatra or Mafia Yatra’.

Addressing a public rally at the Jan Vishvas Yatra held in Hapur and Budaun, he said, ''No other political party can take out the Jan Vishvas Yatra. None of the political parties have the guts to take out such a rally.” ''Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Vishvas Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out the yatra to remind the riots? Or will it take out the 'baaraat' (wedding procession) of 'baahubalis' (strongmen)?'' he asked.

Hitting out at the opposition party, the BJP leader said, ''Baahubalis are having a tough time in Uttar Pradesh. I came to know that Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) has performed bhumipujan, and the plot of land was earlier encroached upon by a 'baahubali'. That 'baahubali' is in jail now, and the land has been dedicated to the people. This is Yogi 'raaj' and good governance.'' Adityanath had on Sunday performed bhumipujan in Allahabad at the site of construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana flats on the land which was grabbed by gangster Atiq Ahmed.

''The history of the Samajwadi Party is that there is a 'baahubali' in every district, riots and corruption. The BJP government has made UP riots-free. At the time of Samajwadi Party rule, there was 'gundaraaj' and 'mafiaraaj'. Ours is a 'sammanraaj' (where respect prevails), 'samtaaraaj' (where equality prevails) and holistic development prevails. Our priority is that there should be development of everyone, and work should be done for all,'' he said.

Speaking about a possible electoral win in the 2022 assembly elections, Nadda said, ''The victory in 2022 elections will be ours, it will also be of the people. It will be a win for the dreams and development of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It will be a win of the farmers, women, youth, and for the self-respect of Uttar Pradesh. And, it will be a defeat of casteism, hooliganism, appeasement and 'mafiaraaj'. This will be a win for the nationalists and a tight slap for 'Jinnavaadiyo' (believers of Jinnah).'' Nadda added that his party is not here to sit in power or cling to the chair.

''Our party has come to make India a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

PTI NAV SRY

