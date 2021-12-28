Baijal to chair DDMA meet on Wednesday to review Covid situation, GRAP implementation

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold its crucial meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm on Wednesday to review the Omicron threat and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, according to an official notice.

The notice issued by the DDMA on Tuesday said that the meeting will also take stock of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Under the GRAP, the Delhi government on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert in the city.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog member V K Paul, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, NDMA Joint Secretary, secretaries of health and home departments of the city government along with experts.

The agenda of the meeting is to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and discuss preparations in the wake of rising Omicron cases.

The implementation of yellow alert under GRAP and the ongoing vaccination programme will also be reviewed in the meeting, the notice said.

The DDMA on Tuesday ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the GRAP.

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am.

