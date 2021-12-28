Aim is to bring back BJP in power in 2023, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his aim is to bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power in the state in the 2023 assembly polls in the state. He was talking to media persons responding to BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy statement saying that the Chief Minister should take rest.

"I have energy to work tirelessly and have resolved to work at least 15 hours a day. Bringing back BJP back to power in the 2023 elections is my aim. Preparations will be on in this regard," said Bommai to media. The two-day BJP State Executive Committee meeting is being held in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday. It would have deliberations on issues related to party organisation and political developments. A few significant decisions would be taken. BJP National General Secretary, in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh and the State President Nalin Kumar Kateel would decide the agenda for the meeting, Bommai said.

Reacting to Arun Singh's statement that the 2023 election would be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister, he said, "the central leadership has reposed faith in me. BJP believes in teamwork. We will work unitedly. There is good coordination between the government and party." Replying to a question about the recent ACB raid at BDA, Bommai said, a request for permission to file an FIR has been received. Permission would be granted without any delay for the request from the Internal Vigilance Cell. (ANI)

