Left Menu

Gambia's Supreme Court dismisses election result challenge

The court dismissed the petition on Tuesday on the grounds that Darboe's party had failed to serve Barrow within five days of filing it, which violated the Gambia's fair trial procedures, judicial sources said. "The UDP failed to comply with the requirement of Rule 11 of the Election Petition Rule, which required that you file a motion of petition and security," Chief Justice Hassan B.

Reuters | Banjul | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:16 IST
Gambia's Supreme Court dismisses election result challenge
  • Country:
  • Gambia

Gambia's Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow's recent election victory, ruling that its proponents had not followed proper procedure in filing it, court documents showed on Tuesday. Barrow won the Dec. 4 poll with 53% of the vote. Runner-up Ousainou Darboe, who got about 28%, and two other candidates refused to accept the results, citing alleged problems at polling stations without providing evidence.

Darboe's United Democratic party (UDP) petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify the results the following week despite election observers having said the poll was conducted fairly. The court dismissed the petition on Tuesday on the grounds that Darboe's party had failed to serve Barrow within five days of filing it, which violated the Gambia's fair trial procedures, judicial sources said.

"The UDP failed to comply with the requirement of Rule 11 of the Election Petition Rule, which required that you file a motion of petition and security," Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow wrote in the judgement. Neither Darboe nor his party could be immediately reached for comment.

Supreme Court decisions in the Gambia are final and cannot be appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021