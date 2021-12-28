'For Samajwadi Party, it's A for Apraadh...C for Corruption,' says Amit Shah; targets Akhilesh over IT raids

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the opposition party's lexicon starts with 'Apraadh' (crime), 'Bhaai-Bhatijavaad' (nepotism) and 'Corruption'.

Addressing a rally in Hardoi, the BJP leader also alleged that the SP, BSP and the Congress made numerous efforts to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and asserted that they ''will not succeed even if they unleash their full force''.

He took a swipe at the SP over the raids on a Kanpur-based perfume trader allegedly linked to it.

''The A, B, C, D of Samajwadi Party is itself all wrong where 'A' is for 'Apraadh aur Aatank' (crime and terrorism), 'B' is for 'Bhaai-Bhatijaavaad' (nepotism), 'C' for 'Corruption' aur 'D' means 'Danga' (riots). ''The Bharatiya Janata Party has wiped out this A, B, C, D,'' the former BJP president said at the Jan Vishvas Yatra here.

This prompted a sharp reaction from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who coined a similar Hindi acronym and claimed BJP supporters are now saying that it is time to leave the saffron party.

''Due to incidents in Hathras, Lakhimpur (Kheri), Gorakhpur, Agra, even the BJP supporters are standing against it, and are saying ABCD, which means 'Ab BJP Chor Do' (now leave the BJP),'' he said.

Hardoi has been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and the family of Naresh Chandra Agarwal, who joined the BJP in 2018. ''A few days ago, there were income tax raids. Why was (SP chief) Akhilesh having an upset stomach over raids, and he said that the raids were done with political malice,'' Shah said.

'' Can anyone tell me whose Rs 250 crore were found at the place of the person making Samajwadi Attar? Today, they (SP) are unable to give an answer,'' Shah said.

The Finance Ministry had on Monday said the recent raid on perfume trader Peeyush Jain's house in Kanpur, from where more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash was unearthed, was the ''biggest ever seizure of cash'' by an enforcement agency.

BJP leaders have sought to link Jain with the SP claiming he had launched the 'Samajwadi Attar (perfume)' with Yadav's support recently.

However, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday categorically denied any links between his party and Peeyush Jain, and mockingly said the BJP got ''its own businessman'' raided ''by mistake''.

He also claimed that 'Samajwadi Attar' was launched by SP MLC Pushpraj Jain. Shah said, ''The SP, BSP and the Congress had made numerous efforts to stop the construction of the temple of Lord Ram. Today, I want to tell them that they can unleash their full force if they want. In a few months, a grand temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will be built.'' He accused the SP and the BSP of neglecting development in UP when in power.

''When the SP came (to power), development of only one caste took place, while the development of another caste took place when the BSP came (to power). When Modi ji came, then 'sabkaa saath-sabkaa vikaas' is taking place,'' the Home Minister said Shah also spoke on the law and order situation in the state before the BJP came to power in 2017.

''There was a time when the mafia would rule. Mothers and sisters used to reach their homes before sunset. Today, under Yogiji's rule, all the mafia have been wiped out (from UP),'' the BJP leader said.

In Sultanpur, Shah said in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, even if the SP, BSP and the Congress come together, it will not be a problem for the BJP as these parties, which indulge in politics of caste, cannot work for development.

''For years, it was the rule of Bua-Babua (apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav). There was no development. ''The Samajwadi Party fired bullets on kar sewaks. The SP, BSP and the Congress opposed the abrogation of Article 370, but Modi ji got it abrogated,'' Shah said.

He also said that a 40-year-old sugar mill in Sultanpur has to be revamped and expanded. All these works will be done in the tenure of Modi and Yogi, and UP will become the number one state in the country if the BJP government is re-elected. Bhadoi District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury said Shah's Jan Vishvas Yatra was cancelled in the district following heavy rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)