Amit Shah attacks Samajwadi Party, says its ABCD is 'apradh, bhai-bhatijavad, corruption, danga'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and alleged there was "crime, nepotism and corruption" during its rule in the state.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:30 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and alleged there was "crime, nepotism and corruption" during its rule in the state. Addressing BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Amit Shah said that "ABCD has an opposite meaning" for Samajwadi Party and BJP has put an end to it.

"The ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is reverse. For them, 'A' means 'apradh and aatank' (crime and terror), 'B' stands for 'bhai-bhatijavad' (nepotism), 'C' means 'corruption' and 'D' is 'danga' (riot). BJP has put an end to this ABCD," Shah said. The Union Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state in the assembly polls early next year.

"Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the development of all sections of the society. But Modiji worked towards 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," he said. He accused SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress of indulging in "appeasement" politics.

"BJP will not be bothered even if SP, BSP and Congress will come together. They are involved in appeasement. BJP will again form the government after the polls," he said. Shah is addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls. (ANI)

