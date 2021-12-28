Left Menu

Jordanian deputies in mass punch-up during heated session

Several deputies traded punches in a brawl in Jordan's parliament on Tuesday after a verbal row escalated when the assembly speaker called on a deputy to leave, witnesses said.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:41 IST
Several deputies traded punches in a brawl in Jordan's parliament on Tuesday after a verbal row escalated when the assembly speaker called on a deputy to leave, witnesses said. Live footage on state media showed several MP's punching each other while one deputy fell to the ground as others shouted in chaotic scenes that lasted a few minutes.

No one was injured in the punch-up that began over the refusal of a member to apologise over unwarranted remarks during a session to debate proposed amendments to the constitution. "There was a verbal shouting match that turned into a fist fighting by several deputies. The behavior is unacceptable to our people and harms our country's reputation," said Khalil Atiyeh, a member of parliament who witnessed the session.

