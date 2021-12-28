Left Menu

ECI team reaches Lucknow for 3-day visit to review preparedness for UP Assembly polls

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra arrived in Lucknow today on a three-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:46 IST
ECI team reaches Lucknow for 3-day visit to review preparedness for UP Assembly polls
ECI team at Lucknow airport. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra arrived in Lucknow today on a three-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Besides Chandra, the team includes Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

The visit comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had requested the Election Commission of India amid the Omicron scare to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months. The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021