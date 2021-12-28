Will SP take out ‘Vishvas Yatra’ or ‘Mafia Yatra’: Nadda takes dig at opposition

Barring the BJP, no other party can take out a 'Vishwas Yatra', party president J P Nadda said on Tuesday and took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party, asking will it take out 'Vishvas Yatra or Mafia Yatra'. Addressing a public rally at the Jan Vishvas Yatra held here, he said, ''No other political party can take out the Jan Vishvas Yatra. None of the political parties have the guts to take out such a rally.'' ''Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Vishvas (or trust) Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out the yatra to remind the riot? Or will it take out the 'baraat' (wedding procession) of 'bahubalis' (musclemen)?'' he asked.

The BJP leader said his party has given "good governance", while the opposition "mis-governance". ''Bahubalis are having a tough time in Uttar Pradesh. I came to know that Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) performed a bhumipujan, and the plot of land was earlier encroached upon by a 'bahubali'. That 'baahubali' is in jail now, and the land has been dedicated to the people. This is Yogi 'raaj' and good governance," he noted.

Adityanath had on Sunday performed bhumipujan in Allahabad at the site of construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana flats on the land which was grabbed by gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Hitting out further at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Nadda said, ''The history of the Samajwadi Party is that there is a 'bahubali' in every district, riots and corruption.

"The BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh riot-free. At the time of the Samajwadi Party rule, there was 'goondaraj' and 'mafiaraj'. Ours is a 'sammanraj' (where respect prevails), 'samtaraj' (where equality prevails) and holistic development prevails. Our priority is that there should be development of everyone,'' he said.

Speaking about a possible electoral win in the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP chief said, ''The victory in the 2022 elections will be ours, it will also be of the people. It will be a win for the dreams and development of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It will be a win of the farmers, women, youth, and for the self-respect of Uttar Pradesh.

"And, it will be a defeat of casteism, hooliganism, appeasement and 'mafiaraj'. This will be a win for the nationalists and a tight slap for 'Jinnahvaadiyon' (believers of Jinnah)," he claimed.

Nadda added that his party is not here to sit in power or cling to the chair.

''Our party has come to make India a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Targeting the SP over its laptop distribution scheme, the BJP national president said, ''The previous Akhilesh Yadav government had purchased 15 lakh laptops, but only around 6.25 lakh laptops were distributed. Where are the rest?'' He also alleged that there has been a scandal of Rs 1,600 crore in the Gomti riverfront (in Lucknow), and a case was registered when the BJP came to power.

Talking about the development of sugar mills in the northern state under previous regimes, Nadda said at the time of the Mayawati government, 21 sugar mills were sold at throwaway prices, while 19 were closed.

Under the Akhilesh Yadav government, 11 sugar mills were closed, while in the regime of Yogi Adityanath, not one sugar mill was shut down, and three new sugar mills were started, he added.

