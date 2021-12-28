National security calls for realistic approach: Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that India's security approach should be based on realism and humility.

''You either increase the defence budget exponentially or bring down the security threat,'' Tewari, who is MP from Anandpur Sahib, said after the launch of his book, '10 Flashpoints 20 Years', here.

The book was released by former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.

The function was organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society with Rupa Publications, the publishers of the book, a press statement said.

The former Union minister, who specialises in strategic affairs, said, India was in a serious situation as far as security was concerned.

Tewari said the issue will need to be settled with China.

For that, he added, it can be done with a sense of realism and with humility and not with a sense of jingoism.

He said that it needs to be admitted that India's power equation with China is 1:5 in favour of China.

Speaking on the occasion, General Malik said that India was no way close to China in terms of “comprehensive power”, which not only meant military power, but economic power as well, the statement quoting the ex-army chief said.

He said China always had ''kharaab niyet'' (ill will) and he agreed with Tewari that Chinese disengage only to reconsolidate and India needed to always remain alert and vigilant.

At the same time, the former Chief of Army Staff said India's defence and security record was more positive than negative.

He said for this credit goes less to the politicians and more to those who executed the political aim at the operational level.

General Malik had an advice for politicians, saying that they should keep the army away from their politics.

Malik agreed with Tewari's observations in the book that India should have given a kinetic response to Pakistan in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Former IAS officer, writer and a motivational speaker, Vivek Atray was also present.

