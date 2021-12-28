Priyanka Gandhi meets late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met Sunil Shastri, the son of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and described him as a ''soldier'' of the party. Sunil Shastri, who has been with the BJP, is expected to rejoin the Congress soon and work for the party in the next year Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, described Sunil Shastri as a ''soldier of the Congress'' and said they ''will fight together for the nation and win''.

''What better occasion than the Congress Foundation Day to meet Sunil Shastri ji, a soldier of the Congress and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, to discuss a range of issues. We will fight together and win,'' she said on Twitter.