Left Menu

RPI(A) will support BJP in Goa polls, says Athawale

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:20 IST
RPI(A) will support BJP in Goa polls, says Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said his Republican Party of India (A) will support the BJP in the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

Addressing a press conference along with Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, he said those from the Scheduled Caste communities, which have been rallying behind the RPI(A), will support the BJP.

He said the BJP will win due to the development works done by the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre and the state government, adding that new entrants Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will not be able to make a mark.

Tanavade said 27 of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa have a sizable SC population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021