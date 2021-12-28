Punjab polls: Akali Dal to field Brahmpura from Khadoor Sahib

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the name of former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura on Tuesday as the party candidate from Khadoor Sahib in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

''SAD President Sukhbir S Badal has announced former Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura as party candidate from Khadoor Sahib. Total announced 93,'' party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said in a tweet.

Brahmpura rejoined the SAD last week.

He quit the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) as he was against its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjab polls.

