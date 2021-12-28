Oppn objects to Gorhe's decision to allow discussion on Akola civic body issue

Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted a complaint against Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe for allowing a discussion on alleged corruption in the Akola municipal corporation.

Gorhe should not have allowed the discussion as the issue is ''sub judice'' (pending before a court), said Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

Opposition leaders requested Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar to table their `no-confidence complaint' against Gorhe. The complaint, however, did not come up for discussion during the day as the winter session ended.

“A calling-attention motion was moved regarding Akola Municipal Corporation and alleged corruption there. The entire case is sub judice so I pointed it out it to Gorhe. She did not heed my objections. It could have been an insult of judicial procedure,” Darekar told reporters later.

The discussion was started by outgoing Shiv Sena MLC Gopikishan Bajoria, who few weeks back lost his Council seat to the BJP.

“Bajoria lost the election, hence he demanded dissolution of the municipal corporation,'' said Darekar.

Earlier in the day, proceedings of the Council were adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar in the House over allegations of malpractices levelled by Bajoria against the BJP-ruled Akola Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)