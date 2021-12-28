Left Menu

Oppn objects to Gorhe's decision to allow discussion on Akola civic body issue

Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted a complaint against Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe for allowing a discussion on alleged corruption in the Akola municipal corporation.Gorhe should not have allowed the discussion as the issue is sub judice pending before a court, said Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.Opposition leaders requested Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar to table their no-confidence complaint against Gorhe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:40 IST
Oppn objects to Gorhe's decision to allow discussion on Akola civic body issue
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted a complaint against Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe for allowing a discussion on alleged corruption in the Akola municipal corporation.

Gorhe should not have allowed the discussion as the issue is ''sub judice'' (pending before a court), said Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

Opposition leaders requested Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar to table their `no-confidence complaint' against Gorhe. The complaint, however, did not come up for discussion during the day as the winter session ended.

“A calling-attention motion was moved regarding Akola Municipal Corporation and alleged corruption there. The entire case is sub judice so I pointed it out it to Gorhe. She did not heed my objections. It could have been an insult of judicial procedure,” Darekar told reporters later.

The discussion was started by outgoing Shiv Sena MLC Gopikishan Bajoria, who few weeks back lost his Council seat to the BJP.

“Bajoria lost the election, hence he demanded dissolution of the municipal corporation,'' said Darekar.

Earlier in the day, proceedings of the Council were adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar in the House over allegations of malpractices levelled by Bajoria against the BJP-ruled Akola Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021