Amit Shah offers prayers at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayer at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. "Offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. May Bajrangbali blesses everyone," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Shah is addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls. The Union Minister, earlier in the day, addressed rallies in Hardoi and Sultanpur.

While addressing the rallies, Shah launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party and said that the party has a different meaning of ABCD and BJP has put an end to it. "The ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is reverse. For them, 'A' means 'apradh and aatank' (crime and terror), 'B' stands for 'bhai-bhatijavad' (nepotism), 'C' means 'corruption' and 'D' is 'danga' (riot). BJP has put an end to this ABCD," Shah said.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state in the assembly polls early next year. The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

