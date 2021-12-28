Left Menu

Maha CM remains absent all through winter session of legislature

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:10 IST
Maha CM remains absent all through winter session of legislature
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating from a spine surgery, remained absent during the entire five-day-long winter session of the state legislature which ended here on Tuesday.

Thackeray, 61, underwent a cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged on December 2.

While his office maintained that Thackeray was keeping good health, he has not been seen in public barring a quiet visit to the legislature premises on December 18.

He has been advised rest for ensuring speedy recovery, sources close to the chief minister said.

Thackeray has been, however, participating in official meetings and weekly cabinet meetings through video conference from his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021