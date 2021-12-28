Priyanka Gandhi meets late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met Sunil Shastri, the son of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and described his father as a soldier of the party. Sunil Shastri, who has been with the BJP, is expected to rejoin the Congress soon and work for the party in the next year Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, tweeted, ''What better occasion than the Congress Foundation Day to meet Sunil Shastri ji, son of a soldier of Congress and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, to discuss a range of issues. We will fight together and win.'' PTI SKU ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)