Have energy to work tirelessly without rest: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all days of the year.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:15 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all days of the year. Bommai reached Hubballi to attend two-day BJP State Executive Committee meeting starting from Tuesday.

Reacting to BJP MLA, MP Kumaraswamy's statement that the chief minister should take a brief rest, Bommai said, "I have the energy to work tirelessly. I have resolved to work at least 15 hours a day. Bringing BJP back to power in the 2023 election is my aim. Preparations will be on in this regard." During the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, deliberations on issues related to party organization and political developments.

"A few significant decisions would be taken. BJP National General Secretary, in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and the state President would decide the agenda for the meeting," Bommai said. Asked about the recent Anti Corruption Bureau raid at Bangaluru Development Authority, Bommai said that a request for permission to file an FIR has been received. "Permission would be granted without any delay for the request from the Internal Vigilance Cell," he said.

On Arun Singh's statement that the 2023 election would be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister, he said, "The central leadership has reposed faith in me. BJP believes in teamwork. We will work unitedly. There is good coordination between the government and party." (ANI)

