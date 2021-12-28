Maha Council passes university act amendment bill, BJP protests

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday passed the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) bill which gives more powers to the Higher and Technical Education Minister with regard to the state-run varsities.

Opposition BJP claimed that it undermines the Governor's powers and will lead to more political interference in the running of universities.

The bill allows the minister to make recommendations to the governor who is the chancellor of the universities.

It also proposes appointment of the Higher and Technical Education Minister as pro-chancellor of the universities. The bill, tabled by Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, was cleared by the upper house by voice vote following its passage in the Assembly earlier in the evening.

The opposition led by Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar staged a walk-out in protest. “The autonomy of the governor is being compromised. This will make the minister more powerful and pave the way for more and more political interference in universities and their functioning,” he said.

Ironically, the bill, said to have been introduced to curtail the governor's powers, will now go to state governor B S Koshyari for his approval.

