BJP will return to power in UP with more than 300 seats: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with more than 300 seats on the back of a positive public mood due to action against gundaraj, unprecedented development and public welfare schemes under the Yogi Adityanath government.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:40 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with more than 300 seats on the back of a positive public mood due to action against ''gundaraj'', ''unprecedented'' development and public welfare schemes under the Yogi Adityanath government. Thakur, who was the chief guest at the first edition of the Kashi Film Festival here, said people migrated from Uttar Pradesh due to rampant ''gundaraj and mafiaraj'' in the state during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

He alleged that development work took a hit under the SP government as it was busy protecting goons. Women in Uttar Pradesh can now step out of their house in the dark and businessmen have developed confidence due to the Adityanath government's action against ''gundaraj and mafiaraj'', he told reporters. ''We will return to power with more than 300 seats due to a positive public... we brought development to every nook and corner of the state even after Covid-induced problems in the last two years,'' Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

