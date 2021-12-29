Biden says 'we'll see' when asked if he would soon meet Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden said "we'll see" when asked on Tuesday whether he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 10, the same day U.S. and Russian officials are due to hold security talks. The talks, announced by the two countries on Monday, are to discuss concerns about rising tensions over Ukraine.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether Biden had been referring to the lower level security talks in his comment about meeting Putin.

