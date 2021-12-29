Biden says 'we'll see' when asked if he would soon meet Putin
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 04:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 04:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said "we'll see" when asked on Tuesday whether he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 10, the same day U.S. and Russian officials are due to hold security talks. The talks, announced by the two countries on Monday, are to discuss concerns about rising tensions over Ukraine.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether Biden had been referring to the lower level security talks in his comment about meeting Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Putin
- U.S.
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- The White House
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland over COVID-19 concerns
U.S. House panel seeks contempt charge for ex-Trump aide Meadows
U.S. House panel recommends contempt charge for ex-Trump aide Meadows
U.S. House panel seeks contempt charge for ex-Trump aide Meadows
U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack