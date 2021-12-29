Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who served in the Senate from 1987 to 2017, has died, Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.
"He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends," Schumer said. "He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."
