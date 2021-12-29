Left Menu

AAP to take out Shanti March in Patiala on Dec 31

Charged up after winning the Chandigarh local body polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out 'Shanti March' (peace rally) in Patiala on December 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 08:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the party, Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead the March and senior leader Bhagwant Mann will also be present in the rally.

This comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

