Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit a number of districts including his bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 10:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit a number of districts including his bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in programmes in Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Amroha and Gorakhpur today.

Starting his day, Yogi is taking part in a programme at 10 am at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU, Lucknow. He will then have dialogue in the conference of cooks and instructors of the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister will also take part in the foundation stone laying programme and inauguration of new schools.

From Lucknow, the Chief Minister will move to Farrukhabad where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth 196 crores. He will also participate in BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra and address a public rally after which he will attend a program at Christian Inter College, Farrukhabad at 12 noon.

The Chief Minister will visit Amroha to inaugurate development projects and also lay the foundation stone for various projects. He will then attend a programme at Sukhdevi Inter College, Hasanpur, Amroha at 2 pm.

Yogi is scheduled to visit his bastion Gorakhpur at the end of the day and inaugurate new building of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He will also unveil the statue of Mahant Avedyanath. He will then inaugurate development projects and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 520 crores.

Yogi will attend a programme in Gorakhpur Nigam Naveen Sadan premises at 4 pm before departing for Lucknow in the evening. He will again visit Gorakhpur on Thursday to launch various programmes for the people.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

