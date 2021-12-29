Left Menu

After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:01 IST
After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed that after Muslims, Christians were the new target of the Hindutva brigade, citing the government's refusal to renew the FCRA registration for the Missionaries of Charity.

Chidambaram, who is senior election observer of the Congress for Goa, also claimed that the mainstream media had banished the story of Home Ministry's action related to Missionaries of Charity (MoC) from its pages and termed it ''sad and shameful''.

''The rejection of renewal to MoC is a direct attack on NGOs who are doing yeoman service for the 'poor and wretched' of India,'' he said on Twitter.

''In the case of MoC, it reveals bias and prejudice against Christian charity work. After Muslims, Christians are the new target of the Hindutva brigade,'' Chidambaram said.

After two successive defeats in the Goa assembly elections, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in state polls early next year.

