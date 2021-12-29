Karnataka: Shivakumar reprimands Congress supporter for attempting to click selfie
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aversion to selfies continues.
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aversion to selfies continues. On Congress foundation Day at Shivapura in Mandya, Shivakumar reprimanded a party supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take selfies.
This is the second such incident. A couple of months ago, he had slapped another supporter, who wanted to click a selfie with him. The state Congress chief had then said that "he is a close relative". (ANI)
