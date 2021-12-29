Karnataka: Shivakumar reprimands Congress supporter for attempting to click selfie

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aversion to selfies continues. On Congress foundation Day at Shivapura in Mandya, Shivakumar reprimanded a party supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take selfies.

This is the second such incident. A couple of months ago, he had slapped another supporter, who wanted to click a selfie with him. The state Congress chief had then said that "he is a close relative". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)