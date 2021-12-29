Decision on seat-sharing for Punjab polls in 2 to 3 days, 'winnability' only criteria: BJP

After the Bharatiya Janata Party formally announced its alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's new outfit for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Union Minister of State Som Parkash on Wednesday said that the seat-sharing will be decided in a day or two on the criteria of winnability. Speaking to ANI, Som Parkash said, "The decision on seat-sharing will most probably be taken in the next two to three days. Our party's stand is very clear. We will fight on all the seats. It is also clear that we will fight alongside Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's new outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). A 6-member committee has been constituted which will decide on seat-sharing. Wiinability is the only criteria of seat-sharing."

When asked about reports of BJP contesting on most of the seats of Majha and Doaba and Captain Amarinder Singh fighting on most seats in the Malwa area, the Union Minister said, "It will be decided in the coming days. If it does not happen, the party's senior leadership will take the decision then." "The candidates who can win in the three areas, the decision will be taken according to that. It would be premature to say anything on that," he added.

Of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, 69 seats are in Malwa. Majha has 25 assembly seats whereas there are 23 assembly seats in the Doaba region. Speaking about various party leaders joining the BJP, he said, "We will form our government in Punjab. We will fight on the issue of development."

BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the three parties will release their list with mutual consent according to winnability. "All the three parties together will show our presence in Majha, Malwa and Doaba and good results will come out. The leaders are regularly joining the BJP which is a good sign."

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected ahead of the polls, he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat, on Monday. Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

