Shiromani Akali Dal promises Transporters' Welfare Board after coming to power

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that a Transporters' Welfare Board will be constituted with a corpus of Rs 25 crore if his party comes to power in 2022 Punjab assembly elections. "On coming to power in Punjab, we will make a Transporters' Welfare Board with a corpus of Rs 25 crore. The board will include the representatives of autorickshaws, tempo travellers, four-wheelers, bus and truck unions," said Badal.

He accused the current Congress government of "finishing small truck unions" and promised that " if SAD voted to power, those truck unions will be reinstated." Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and had ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117 members Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won 15 seats followed by the BJP which secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)