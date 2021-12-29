NPP leader Letpao Haokip joins BJP
Manipur minister and NPP leader Letpao Haokip on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav.
NPP is BJP's ally in Manipur and Hakoip is the youth affairs and sports minister in the BJP-led government in the state.
Hakoip joined the BJP in presence of party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the Union minister.
Yadav and Patra are BJP's incharge and co-incharge for Manipur polls, respectively.
NPP has two ministers in the Manipur government, including the deputy chief minister.
Welcoming Hakoip into the party, Yadav said he was joining the BJP after being impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,and good governance by BJP governments both at the Centre and the state.
NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Cornard Sangma has already announced that the party will contest upcoming 60-member assembly polls in Manipur alone.
